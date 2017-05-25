Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

House panel chairman says FBI declines to meet request for Comey-linked documents

Reuters

25 May 2017 at 16:10 ET                   
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3, 2017 (Screenshot)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has declined to give the House Oversight Committee documents it had requested regarding communications between former FBI chief James Comey and President Donald Trump, the head of the panel said on Thursday.

The FBI said it was still evaluating the request, which had a committee-set deadline of Wednesday, in light of the appointment of a special prosecutor to look into the possibility of collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials seeking to influence the election, according to a letter released by Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz.

In a responding letter, Chaffetz said he still wanted any related documents that would be outside of the scope of the special counsel’s investigation, and a list of documents found to be within the scope of the probe, by June 8.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Shocking video shows how guards at for-profit prison left sick prisoner to die despite pleas for help
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+