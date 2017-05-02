Quantcast

House Republican leaders give no timing for healthcare vote

Reuters

02 May 2017 at 12:39 ET                   
Paul Ryan (CBS News)

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday did not say when lawmakers would vote on a Republican plan to undo former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, but said House leaders were making progress on the bill.

Speaking to reporters, Ryan said Republicans “were making very good progress” on their proposed legislation. He rejected concerns about the measure’s potential health insurance impact on people with pre-existing health conditions, saying there were layers of protections for such patients.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

