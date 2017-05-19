House Science Committee members just sent a letter to President Trump insisting he stop relying on fake news
Bring back scientific decision making Srikanta H. U. via Unsplash Members of the House of Representative Committee on Science, Space & Technology—including representative Don Beyer (VA), Jacky Rosen (NV), Mark Takano (CA), and a number of other Democrats—have signed and submitted a letter to President Trump expressing concern over the President’s methods of receiving scientific information.…
