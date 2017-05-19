Quantcast

House Science Committee members just sent a letter to President Trump insisting he stop relying on fake news

Popular Science

19 May 2017 at 06:43 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

Bring back scientific decision making Srikanta H. U. via Unsplash Members of the House of Representative Committee on Science, Space & Technology—including representative Don Beyer (VA), Jacky Rosen (NV), Mark Takano (CA), and a number of other Democrats—have signed and submitted a letter to President Trump expressing concern over the President’s methods of receiving scientific information.…

