Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How Abraham Lincoln found his anti-slavery voice

Newsweek

20 May 2017 at 09:25 ET                   
A head-on photograph of Abraham Lincoln taken on November 8, 1863 (Wikimedia Commons)

“The Civil War, if you think about it, why?” wondered Donald Trump. “People don’t ask the question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?” In the middle of his life, suffering from a series of severe setbacks both political and personal, Abraham Lincoln struggled for years through…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Pence is throwing a rager this weekend’: Colbert celebrates Trump’s first overseas presidential tour
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+