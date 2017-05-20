How Abraham Lincoln found his anti-slavery voice
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“The Civil War, if you think about it, why?” wondered Donald Trump. “People don’t ask the question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?” In the middle of his life, suffering from a series of severe setbacks both political and personal, Abraham Lincoln struggled for years through…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion