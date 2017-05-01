How Alexander Hamilton helped create a free press
Long before his depiction in Broadway’s most popular musical, Alexander Hamilton was a noted defender of the free press, advocating for journalists’ right to tell the truth without facing legal retribution from the nation’s most powerful men. He probably wouldn’t have been happy with the current White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, who said Sunday…
