How California is resisting Trump’s immigration policies
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
How California is Resisting Trump Immigration Policies
Capital & Main is an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political and social issues. On a recent Saturday, “the resistance” gathered in the parish hall of Christ the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Leimert Park, California. “This work we’re doing right here is what we call ‘sacred resistance,’” said the Reverend Francisco Garcia,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion