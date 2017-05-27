How Donald Trump is ruining America’s reputation around the world
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. News and World Report recently published its annual “Best Countries” ranking, based on how thousands of people around the world perceive other nations. Switzerland topped the 80-country ranking, followed by Canada and the United Kingdom. One big surprise was that the United States fell three spots, from fourth to seventh. The U.S. received poor marks…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion