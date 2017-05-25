How Felix Sater — former mob-linked hustler and ex-Trump adviser — sought to ‘protect’ Ukraine’s nuclear plants
The saga of Felix Sater – a twice-convicted one-time Mafia associate, real estate developer, sometime partner and former “senior adviser” to Donald Trump – continues to grow more complicated and bizarre. Details have now emerged of a second attempted diplomatic intervention by Sater, supposedly to prevent a possible nuclear power plant conflagration in Ukraine. In a…
