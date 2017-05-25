Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How Felix Sater — former mob-linked hustler and ex-Trump adviser — sought to ‘protect’ Ukraine’s nuclear plants

National Memo

25 May 2017 at 23:51 ET                   

The saga of Felix Sater – a twice-convicted one-time Mafia associate, real estate developer, sometime partner and former “senior adviser” to Donald Trump – continues to grow more complicated and bizarre. Details have now emerged of a second attempted diplomatic intervention by Sater, supposedly to prevent a possible nuclear power plant conflagration in Ukraine. In a…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘You black b*tch!’: Miss Black Texas alleges cops arrested her after she was victim of chief’s ‘road rage’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+