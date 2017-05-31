How grey matter changes depending on your age and sex
A new study published in The Journal of Neuroscience claims to have overturned an old belief regarding how our brains change as we develop, and may have solved the question of why female brains work just as well as male brains despite being smaller in size. Grey matter density in the brain increases during adolescence, though…
