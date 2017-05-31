Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How grey matter changes depending on your age and sex

Medical Daily

31 May 2017 at 07:57 ET                   
Human anatomy illustration, central nervous system with a visible brain (Shutterstock)

A new study published in The Journal of Neuroscience claims to have overturned an old belief regarding how our brains change as we develop, and may have solved the question of why female brains work just as well as male brains despite being smaller in size. Grey matter density in the brain increases during adolescence, though…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘No one can stop him’: CNN panel says Trump’s tweets indicate he’s in a permanent downward spiral
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+