How is the drug Fentanyl dangerous?

International Business Times

16 May 2017 at 07:56 ET                   
Fentanyl Formula (Shutterstock)

An Ohio police officer, Chris Green, nearly died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, which he came in contact with after making a drug stop Friday. Although, he had used gloves and a mask while handling the substance at the crime scene, a small portion of it had remained on his uniform, reports said. Green stopped…

