How Joe Lieberman became a Trump supporter
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Almost a year to the day before the 2000 presidential election, Beltway insiders met at a comedy club in Washington, D.C., to roast one another at the annual “Funniest Celebrity in Washington Contest.” At the previous event, Kellyanne Conway, now counselor to President Donald Trump, had performed stand-up and sang an awkward a cappella version of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion