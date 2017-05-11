Quantcast

‘How many times can they just lie?’: Jake Tapper torches White House for ever-changing Comey story

Elizabeth Preza

11 May 2017 at 01:01 ET                   
CNN's Jake Tapper (Screengrab)

During a special segment on CNN Wednesday, Jake Tapper reacted to the “alarming, breathtaking, stunning report” that Donald Trump’s Deputy Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein threatened to quit after the White House “hung the entire justification” for firing former FBI Director James Comey on him.

“An alarming, breathtaking, stunning report,” Tapper began before jokingly not-joking that “every two minutes [his] phone goes off with some breaking news.”

Tapper cited a Washington Post report published late Wednesday refuting the White House’s claim that Rosenstein’s memo about Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation was the driving force behind his ouster.

“After Rosenstein had been given as the reason by the White House, he ‘threatened to resign,’” Tapper explained, reading that report.

“Um, wow,” he said.

Tapper pointed out that Trump “couldn’t care less” about Rosenstein’s Comey memo, arguing the president’s “only objection to Comey dealt with Hillary Clinton—that he didn’t throw Hillary Clinton in prison.”

“How many times can they just lie?” Tapper later asked.

Watch the video below, via CNN:

Trump's deputy attorney general threatened to quit after White House tried to pin Comey's firing on him
