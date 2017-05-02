How Medieval Christians helped chickens evolve
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Christians in medieval Europe appear to have inadvertently influenced the evolution of modern chickens to boost traits relating to their egg-laying abilities and how friendly they are. In a new study published Tuesday, scientists say they have identified the cultural shift that led to the emergence of chickens as we know them today, with urbanization and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion