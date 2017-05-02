Quantcast

How Medieval Christians helped chickens evolve

Newsweek

02 May 2017 at 17:57 ET                   
White chickens on a farm (Shutterstock)

Christians in medieval Europe appear to have inadvertently influenced the evolution of modern chickens to boost traits relating to their egg-laying abilities and how friendly they are. In a new study published Tuesday, scientists say they have identified the cultural shift that led to the emergence of chickens as we know them today, with urbanization and…

