How much danger can Republicans expect in 2018?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Drew Smith, PhD in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology: Which Republican House members are vulnerable in the 2018 election cycle following the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion