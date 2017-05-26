Quantcast

How much you sleep and how far you went in school linked to dementia

Medical Daily

26 May 2017 at 08:33 ET                   
Woman sleeping (Shutterstock)

Sleeping more than nine hours a night and not finishing high school are two major signs to look for when it comes to determining dementia risk in senior citizens, according to a new study. Researchers analyzed data from the country’s longest-running study looking at diseases, the Framingham Heart Study, to determine dementia risk factors. More than…

