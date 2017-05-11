How Senate Democrats could get what they want from Comey’s firing
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — So, Democrats are hinting to President Donald Trump, want a new FBI director? Then agree to an independent investigation of your campaign’s possible ties to Russia. Democrats control only 48 Senate seats, meaning they need to pull three Republicans over to their side. The bipartisan angst over the abrupt firing of James Comey on…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion