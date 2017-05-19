Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How smoking weed can help ease the crack epidemic

International Business Times

19 May 2017 at 14:35 ET                   
Woman smoking marijuana (Shutterstock)

North America is in the midst of a drug overdose disaster. In British Columbia, Canada, where nearly 1,000 people died of overdose in 2016, officials have declared a public health emergency. While over-prescription of painkillers and contamination of the illegal opioid supply by fentanyl, a potent synthetic analgesic, are at the heart of the problem, opioid…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Trump’s best defense is dementia’: Internet in shock as Friday bombshells abruptly rock White House
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+