How smoking weed can help ease the crack epidemic
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
North America is in the midst of a drug overdose disaster. In British Columbia, Canada, where nearly 1,000 people died of overdose in 2016, officials have declared a public health emergency. While over-prescription of painkillers and contamination of the illegal opioid supply by fentanyl, a potent synthetic analgesic, are at the heart of the problem, opioid…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion