Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How teens reveal depression without using the word

Newsweek

04 May 2017 at 13:10 ET                   
Depressed person sitting on sidewalk (Credit: Shutterstock)

Next time you talk to a teenager, listen closely—he or she may be describing developing depression without using that actual term. A study set to be presented Sunday at the 2017 Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting in San Francisco found that teens rarely invoke the phrase “depressed” to label how they’re feeling. They rely on words like…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Republicans don’t like the Trumpcare bill but are voting anyway because they know it will die in the Senate
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+