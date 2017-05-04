How teens reveal depression without using the word
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Next time you talk to a teenager, listen closely—he or she may be describing developing depression without using that actual term. A study set to be presented Sunday at the 2017 Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting in San Francisco found that teens rarely invoke the phrase “depressed” to label how they’re feeling. They rely on words like…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion