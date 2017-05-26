How Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn could sell US infrastructure to Goldman Sachs
President Donald Trump’s administration this week touted an infrastructure plan that would sell off public assets to private financial firms. Left unsaid in the White House promotional materials was any mention that the Trump aide who is overseeing the initiative comes from a Wall Street firm that says it is seeking to buy up the very…
