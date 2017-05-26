Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn could sell US infrastructure to Goldman Sachs

International Business Times

26 May 2017 at 15:30 ET                   
Businessman stealing money (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump’s administration this week touted an infrastructure plan that would sell off public assets to private financial firms. Left unsaid in the White House promotional materials was any mention that the Trump aide who is overseeing the initiative comes from a Wall Street firm that says it is seeking to buy up the very…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The psychological process that drives people to gangs can turn you into a terrorist
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+