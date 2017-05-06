How Trump’s latest budget impacts women and girls, from classrooms to cops
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
When news surfaced earlier this week indicating that the Trump administration plans to completely eliminate the small $8 million budget for the Office for Global Women’s Issues — while doubling the military’s budget — reaction was immediate. “An insult to women and girls everywhere,” said Bustle. “What does Ivanka have to say about this?” asked Teen…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion