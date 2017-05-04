How would Prince Philip’s death affect British Monarchy?
Prince Philip is not dead. At least, not yet. Rumors about Philip’s death cropped up early Thursday after Daily Mail reported Queen Elizabeth II’s senior aides were called in for an emergency meeting scheduled later in the day. Unnamed sources told the British tabloid it was “highly unusual” and call for the meeting sparked controversy with…
