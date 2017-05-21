How your iPhone is making you lonely
Conversations with Siri have almost become a pastime as people find new ways to garner funny responses from the iPhone personal assistant. A new study indicates that time spent chilling with your phone, or other human-like gadgets like Amazon’s Alexa, could actually hinder your IRL relationships. Those who are lonely typically spend time with real people…
