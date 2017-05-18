Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Humans have created artificial barrier around Earth

Newsweek

18 May 2017 at 09:06 ET                   
A view of planet Earth from space (AFP Photo/)

NASA space probes have discovered an artificial barrier around Earth created through human activity—showing we are not only responsible for shaping the environment on land, but that we are now having an impact on space too. The barrier, which comes and goes, is the result of very low frequency radio communications interacting with particles in space,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘You got a special counsel faster — you’re winning!’: Internet scorches Trump after online meltdown
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+