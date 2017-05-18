‘I cherish the FBI’: Trump complains that special counsel investigation is ‘totally ridiculous’

David Ferguson 18 May 2017 at 17:10 ET

President Donald Trump gave a defiant press conference on Thursday alongside visiting Colombian Pres. Juan Manuel Santos. When reporters asked Trump for his thoughts on Deputy Attorney Gen. Rod Rosenstein’s appointment of a special counsel to investigate Trump’s connections to Russia, the president called the investigation “ridiculous” and a “witch hunt.”

After flatly denying that he ever urged ex-FBI Director James Comey to back off the investigation of disgraced national security adviser retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump was asked, “As you look back over the past six months or year, have you had any recollection where you wondered if anything you have done has been something that might be worthy of criminal charges in these investigations or impeachment as some on the left have been implying.”

“I think it’s totally ridiculous, everybody thinks so,” Trump said. “We have to get back to working our country properly so that we can take care of the problems that we we have. We have plenty of problems.”

He went on to praise his administration’s “fantastic job” so far and to attack Comey’s “poor, poor performance” last week before Congress and seized on the fact that Comey had to amend his testimony with regards to Huma Abedin’s emails.

“I thought that was something that was terrible,” Trump said. “We need a great director of the FBI. I cherish the FBI. It’s special. All over the world, no matter where you go, the FBI is special.”

Repeatedly the president insisted there was “no collusion.”

“There was no collusion,” he said. “Everybody, even my enemies have said, there’s no collusion. So we want to get back and keep on the track we’re on. The track we’re on is record-setting.”

Trump has broken all records for presidential disapproval ratings, polling lower than any new president in history.

