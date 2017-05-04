‘I didn’t come here to take away people’s rights’: Rep. Cummings slams GOP’s vote on ‘immoral’ Trumpcare

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at House Oversight Committee hearing (Screen capture)

After the House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act 217-213, the media frenzy to figure exactly what had just happened in Congress reached a fever pitch. One of the greatest and simplest explanations of the human impact that the Affordable Care Act repeal will have on Americans came from Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Cummings said that the campaign promise of a swift repeal of the ACA has caused Republicans, under the guidance of President Donald Trump, to pass this bill that many (including some Republicans) oppose so virulently.

“There are moments in your life where there are moral questions that are presented and this is one,” Cummings said. “There are a lot of people who are watching us right now, Wolf, who are trying to figure out how are they going to take care of themselves, and I’m just telling you, I believe that the moral issue is significant.”

Cummings went on to say that many of the poorly-functioning aspects of the ACA were due in part to under-funding and intentional Republican undermining of the act that insured so many, including a 28-year-old newlywed Cummings met with who was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer.

“I didn’t come here to take away people’s rights,” Cummings closed. “And I’m not going to.”

Watch Cummings’ analysis of the AHCA passage on CNN below.



"I didn't come here to take away people's… by sarahburris