‘I don’t know what the f*ck he thinks’: Stephen Colbert tears into Trump in candid interview

Stephen Colbert speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

In an interview with former columnist Frank Rich that took place in New York City Saturday night, Late Show host Stephen Colbert tore into President Donald Trump –saying he appreciates him as a “performer” but in the end lamented: “I don’t know what the f*ck he thinks.”

According to Colbert, he is still reeling from the 2016 election night when he — along with most Americans — thought Trump would go down to defeat, the Daily Beast reports.

“That night was a completely raw experience,” Colbert recalled when speaking with Rich. “We had so much material, man.”

Colbert noted that, on election night, members of his audience were openly weeping, and compared the mood to “an audience full of Chilean villagers who have just been pulled into the soccer stadium to see their friends and neighbors executed.”

Turning to the early days of the Trump administration– which have seen his ratings rise as he has made Trump a central feature of his monologues — Colbert noted the change in mood.

“It’s sort of hackney to say ‘I wish for the old boring days,’” Colbert explained. “But boring is stability. We don’t know what’s going on with Donald Trump, that’s the scariest thing. It’s not that I disagree with him, it’s that I don’t know what the f*ck he thinks. If you can put aside your concern for the country, as a performer it’s great.”

Colbert also explained what it is like to work in the age of Trump.

“The emotional state is an honest one, which is ‘I wish this wasn’t happening, now let’s make a joke about the thing that’s on fire.’ Because that’s what it feels like. It feels like things are on fire…and I’m not a fireman,” Colbert explained. “I’m a guy who dances next to the fire and says, ‘Let’s all admit this is on fire—do you think that should be on fire? Is that really something that we want to burn for fuel today?’…the hard thing is to dance close to the fire and not get burned by the fire.”