‘I don’t know what to believe’: Combative Lindsey Graham defends Kushner over Russia revelations

Sen. Lindsey Graham

A feisty Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pushed back on Sunday morning at a Washington Post report that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, attempted to set up a back-channel communication line to the Kremlin before the president took office.

Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash, Graham was asked about the report and the animated GOP senator cast doubt on the whole affair, claiming the U.S. is “chasing our tails” when it comes to Russian involvement in the Trump administration and the 2016 election.

“We’re chasing our tails as a nation when it comes to the Russians,” Graham asserted. “I don’t know who leaked this conversation. You’ve got the ambassador to Russia reporting back to Moscow on an open channel, ‘Hey, Jared Kushner is going to move into the embassy!’ I don’t trust this story as far as i can throw it.”

Pressed for his reasons, Graham said he couldn’t make sense of it.

“It makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on a channel that he most likely knows we’re monitoring,” he remarked. “The whole story line is suspicious. I’ve never been more concerned and suspicious about all things Russia than I am right now.”

“Look at this way. Apparently, the FBI director intervened in the elections in July 2016 based on a fake email generated by the Russians. If that was fake, why don’t you think this is?” he asked. “I’m not so sure the email was fake, but I can tell you this, he never briefed the Congress, the Judiciary Committee. What he told the Intelligence Committee about this email he never suggested it was fake. So, if he intervened in the election based on fake information generated by the Russians, that was an incredibly incompetent thing to do, so I don’t know who to believe anymore.”

