‘I don’t know what to believe with this president’: Dem Rep says Trump’s lies are ‘a lot like Nixon’

A California Democrat explained live on CNN the trouble with believing anything said by President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know what to believe with this president,” Congressman Eric Swalwell to Wolf Blitzer. “A lot of times, he says things to deceive, distract or disrupt.”

Congressman Swalwell said he had recently been to five Rotary Club meetings in his district.

“It stinks,” is what Rep. Swalwell said he heard from Rotarians about President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. “You can’t fire the guy investigating you and that’s a lot like what we saw from the Nixon administration.”

Rep. Swalwell is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and suggested that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should come before the committee to explain why he was involved in the firing of Comey when he had pledged to recuse himself from everything involving the investigation into Trump’s campaign and possible collusion with Russians.

“This was the chief investigator for the FBI, overseeing a investigation into the president’s campaign, and if Jeff Sessions was sincere in recusing himself, he wouldn’t have sent a letter to the President recommending Director Comey’s firing,” Swalwell concluded.

The CNN host tried to get Swalwell on record as to whether there exist grounds for impeachment.

“Wolf, the I-word that I think we should use right now is ‘investigation,’ and we have investigations in the House, the Senate and the FBI, but hurdles keep getting put up for the investigations,” the congressman replied. “We need to clear those hurdles, get to the finish line and tell the American people what Russia did.”

