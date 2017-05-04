‘I have a target on my back’: Lewandowski out at lobbying firm over concerns he hyped access to Trump

Corey Lewandowski on Fox News -- (Screen grab)

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is leaving Avenue Strategies, blaming his partner and others at the firm for using his name without his authorization while trying to woo foreign clients.

“The most important thing is my reputation, and I’ve worked really hard in the face of adversity to try to be successful,” Lewandowski told Bloomberg News. Wednesday, it was revealed “Avenue Strategies”—which Lewandowski co-founded after the 2016 election—offered to lobby for the Venezuelan government-backed oil company Citgo. Sources told Politico “Avenue” was “brought on to help provide access to the Trump administration.”

“I know I have a giant target on my back. People want to see me fail,” Lewandowski said, insisting that deal was made with Citgo after he lost control of the company he founded.

“I have a great relationship with these guys,” Lewandowski said of the firm. “This is not about personalities. This is about me being able to make all the decisions that are best for me and the people I’m trying to help.”

Lewnadowski said he’s seen Trump on occasion since he became president, who’s asked him if he “needs“ anything.

“On the occasions I’ve had the opportunity to see him or speak to him, he’s asked me do I need anything and every time I’ve said, ‘No, I don’t,’” Lewandowski said. “I’m not in the business of asking the president for favors. That’s not my job or my role. I’m sure he has enough requests already for things and I don’t ask him for anything.”

“When people ask me for specific requests—‘Can you get me a meeting with the president?’—I don’t do that,” Lewandowski added. “I don’t lobby Capitol Hill.”