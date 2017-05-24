I hope he ‘sues the hell out of him’: Internet disturbed by Montana GOP candidate’s assault on Guardian reporter

It was an otherwise slow night when news broke that The Guardian‘s Ben Jacobs had reportedly been “body-slammed” by Montana Republican Greg Gianforte, a Congressional candidate whose special election is tomorrow.

Twitter soon exploded with stories from the ground, updates on Jacobs’ condition after he was taken to the hospital, and analysis of the unfolding events.

“Gianforte didn’t want to talk about the CBO score,” tweeted The Daily Beast‘s Matt Lewis. “Nevertheless, he persisted.”

“Ben Jacobs broke last month that Gianforte has financial ties to US-sanctioned Russian companies,” tweeted MSNBC’s Peter Griffin.

Others shared screenshots of Gianforte’s press release about the incident, which claimed that Jacobs wasn’t “body slammed” and alleged that the reporter, rather than the candidate, committed assault.

Read the best reactions to the alleged “body-slamming” incident below.

Heads up, Montana, the country will be watching tomorrow to see how you respond to Greg Gianforte's actions. What do you value? — Jane Bennett (@zatara609) May 25, 2017

Quist supporters here tell me that a Gianforte has a bad record with reporters, esp. female ones – — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) May 25, 2017

Berating reporters at rallies: unpleasant, but fair. Physically assaulting a reporter: a crime. — Matthew Nussbaum (@MatthewNussbaum) May 25, 2017

So the game plan is to lie, dismiss Ben Jacobs as a "liberal reporter," and just count on feckless GOP leaders to do nothing. Sounds right. https://t.co/m0LbddGEqY — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) May 25, 2017

Ya know what doesn't make you a tough guy? Laying hands on a reporter doing their job. — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) May 24, 2017

In the past two weeks, reporters have been arrested, pinned against a wall, and now body slammed — all for trying to ask a question. — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) May 25, 2017

These damn liberal journalists badgering political candidates for their positions on policies that will affect tens of millions of Americans https://t.co/bKPTUCPhsf — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) May 25, 2017

Gianforte lost his shit over a question about the CBO score, if you want to know how confident Republicans feel about defending their bill. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 25, 2017