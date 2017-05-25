ICE officers eat breakfast, then raid restaurant
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
=
The owner of a Michigan restaurant said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials came into her establishment and ate breakfast before detaining three employees. ICE officials visited Sava’s Restaurant, in Ann Arbor, at around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, looking for an employee who was not working at the time. The officers decided to eat breakfast there after…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion