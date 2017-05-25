Quantcast

ICE officers eat breakfast, then raid restaurant

Newsweek

25 May 2017 at 14:45 ET                   
Immigration officials detain someone during a raid, as seen in a video posted by Netroots Nation

The owner of a Michigan restaurant said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials came into her establishment and ate breakfast before detaining three employees. ICE officials visited Sava’s Restaurant, in Ann Arbor, at around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, looking for an employee who was not working at the time. The officers decided to eat breakfast there after…

