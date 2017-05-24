Illinois cops blamed for teen’s suicide over porn video investigation: ‘They scared him to death’
On the last night of his life, Corey Walgren sat with his parents in the kitchen and talked about the colleges they would visit over spring break. At 16, Corey didn’t know what he wanted to study — maybe business, maybe astronomy — but he liked the idea of attending a Big Ten school. He wanted…
