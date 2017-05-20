‘I’m convinced that he’s nuts’: Republican father of fired FBI Director Comey blasts ‘crazy’ Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3, 2017 (Screenshot)

In a candid interview, the Republican father of ex-FBI Director James Comey unloaded on the man who fired his son, saying President Donald Trump is “crazy” and “I thought he belonged in an institution.”

According to Philly.com, J. Brien Comey has been a Republican his entire life and once served as a city councilman in Allendale.

With his son expected to provide testimony about Trump to the Senate after Memorial Day, the elder Comey didn’t hold his fire after Trump reportedly called his son a “nutball.”

Saying he skipped voting for Trump in the 2016 election –after voting straight party line for most of his life — Comey took some shots at President Trump.

“I never was crazy about Trump,” J. Brien Comey explained in an interview with the Bergen Record. “I’m convinced that he’s nuts. I thought he belonged in an institution. He was crazy before he became president. Now he’s really crazy.”

According to the elder Comey, he and his son didn’t discuss his job.

“He and I have an unwritten secret agreement that I don’t talk about his job. It’s just a father-son relationship. We never talk about what he does. I read it in the papers,” he explained.