‘I’m not sure he’s OK’: MSNBC’s Joe and Mika are worried by Trump’s ‘bizarre’ behavior

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are increasingly worried about President Donald Trump’s mental state after a recent series of “bizarre” interviews.

Scarborough, who’s known Trump for years, warned Monday that the president’s “rambling and incoherent” speech patterns were “getting worse,” and he and Brzezinski returned from a week off the air to discuss their growing concerns.

“We’re going to say what maybe no one — we’ll do it again,” Brzezinski said. “I’m not sure he’s okay. I’m not sure he’s okay. You have that feeling with people who are not okay, where it starts to dawn on you that they are not okay. There’s a much bigger issue.”

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts stopped short of diagnosing the president, but they wondered if the stress of the job had triggered psychological problems or whether he was displaying confusion associated with a lack of sleep.

“It’s getting worse, worse than it has been,” Scarborough said. “You talk about the (Associated Press) interview and these other interviews. The president of the United States saying, ‘Gee, this is a lot harder than my last job was.’ There’s not a human being on the face of the earth that wouldn’t understand that you were stepping into the most difficult job of your life. Just look at pictures of presidents walking in and walking out of the White House.”

Watch in the video below:



‘I’m not sure he’s OK’: MSNBC’s Joe and Mika… by sarahburris