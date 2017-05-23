Quantcast

‘I’m wearing assless chaps under this suit’: Internet obsesses over #DeepThoughtsFromMikePence

Noor Al-Sibai

23 May 2017 at 21:34 ET                   
Mike Pence speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

With a news cycle as bizarre and stressful as the one surrounding President Donald Trump, it’s smart to blow off steam every now and again. That’s exactly what many Twitter users appear to be doing with the popular #DeepThoughtsFromMikePence hashtag.

Although the first iteration of the meme took place a few days ago as a Mashable writer speculated about the vice president’s wistful gaze while Trump took off for his first overseas presidential tour, it really took off on Tuesday, when thousands of people began sharing tweets and images about what they think Pence thinks about.

“If a tree falls in a forest and hits a woman,” reads one tweet, “how can I take her healthcare away before she gets to to hospital?”

“If things keep going this way, I might have a real shot with Melania,” reads another tweet with the popular hashtag.

Check out some of the best of these vice presidential tweets below.

