‘I’m wearing assless chaps under this suit’: Internet obsesses over #DeepThoughtsFromMikePence

Mike Pence speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

With a news cycle as bizarre and stressful as the one surrounding President Donald Trump, it’s smart to blow off steam every now and again. That’s exactly what many Twitter users appear to be doing with the popular #DeepThoughtsFromMikePence hashtag.

Although the first iteration of the meme took place a few days ago as a Mashable writer speculated about the vice president’s wistful gaze while Trump took off for his first overseas presidential tour, it really took off on Tuesday, when thousands of people began sharing tweets and images about what they think Pence thinks about.

“If a tree falls in a forest and hits a woman,” reads one tweet, “how can I take her healthcare away before she gets to to hospital?”

“If things keep going this way, I might have a real shot with Melania,” reads another tweet with the popular hashtag.

Check out some of the best of these vice presidential tweets below.

Mother, will I burn in hell if I tell Donald the stands were full & everyone loves him? #DeepThoughtsFromMikePence pic.twitter.com/RO3UMOMR1I — Richard Hine (@richardhine) May 23, 2017

I can't hear Russian voices! I don't see Kislyak in Trump's office! My lips are sealed! #DeepThoughtsFromMikePence pic.twitter.com/mfZXsD8Kv6 — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 23, 2017

"I'm wearing assless chaps under this suit and nooooobody knows." #DeepThoughtsFromMikePence pic.twitter.com/zYcm06vkG8 — Ignatius, Really. (@phlubup) May 23, 2017

"Remember, I'm not only the Gay Conversion Therapy Club President, but I'm also a client."-@VP Pence #DeepThoughtsFromMikePence pic.twitter.com/Z09hZop00T — Donald J. Trump (@BiglyPrez) May 23, 2017

#DeepThoughtsFromMikePence I bought a german shepherd and named it the Lord. Now I can truely say that the Lord is my Shepherd. pic.twitter.com/9HgiIwmYT6 — ♫ Adriano&Paulina ♫ (@keet0007) May 24, 2017

#DeepThoughtsFromMikePence My own little bunny rabbit. I will name him George, and I will hug him and pet him and squeeze him… pic.twitter.com/JrYqCGRYQK — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) May 23, 2017

#DeepThoughtsFromMikePence

If I go into the woods to explore Mother Nature, does that count as being with another woman? — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) May 23, 2017