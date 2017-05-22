Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Inside Ivanka Trump’s meeting with Saudi women

Newsweek

22 May 2017 at 08:27 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (CBS / Screengrab)

Ivanka Trump told a group of Saudi women leaders on Sunday there was “more work to be done” to improve the lives of women in their respective countries. Speaking at Riyadh’s Tuwaiq Palace with a group of 15 women high up in Saudi business and society, Trump—a daughter of and an adviser to the American president—discussed…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Trump official gloats about ‘not a single hint of a protester’ during Saudi Arabia visit
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+