Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Inside Putin’s campaign to destroy US democracy

Newsweek

18 May 2017 at 07:43 ET                   
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin adjusts his sunglasses (AFP)

Close It was a few days after the start of the new millennium, and the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was holding a reception at Spaso House, for decades the elegant residence of the American ambassador. Russia’s tumultuous Boris Yeltsin era had come to an abrupt, shocking end on New Year’s Day, when the Russian president who…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Furious Trump breaks Twitter silence with misspelled tweet complaining about ‘illegal’ Obama acts
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+