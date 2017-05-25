Quantcast

Internet cheers as French president beats Trump at his own ‘bullsh*t macho handshake game’

Elizabeth Preza

25 May 2017 at 11:51 ET                   
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron (Twitter / Screengrab)

Perhaps no hands in history have been covered as extensively as Donald Trump’s.

Thirty years ago, Spy Magazine co-editor Graydon Carter kicked off the extremity coverage when he joked Trump is a “short-fingered vulgarian”—an insult that prompted Trump send Carter several pictures of himself with his hand circled in gold Sharpee. “See, not so short!” Trump reportedly write next to the hands.

The “tiny hands” coverage continued in 2016, when everyone from Marco Rubio to John Oliver taunted Trump’s hands. Trump himself once brought up the issue at a GOP debate. “Are they small hands?” he demanded, holding up his palms to the audience.

As president, the focus on Trump’s hands has morphed from a focus on their size to his wife’s lack of desire to hold them. But in the world of diplomacy, it’s the president’s hyper-alpha handshake—which generally lasts several seconds and often includes a dramatic tug-and-pat at the end—that’s made headlines.

Much has been made of Trump’s handshakes with various leaders, from his refusal to shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s hand, to his 19-second long grip on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In February, during his first meeting with the president, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau famously resisted the president’s alpha handshake twice in one day, at one point grasping Trump’s shoulder to stop him from employing his hand-yank move.

And on Thursday, yet another world leader managed to take on Trump’s “death grip.” Newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron made headlines when he grasped the president’s hand so tight both their knuckles turned white.

And that wasn’t the only notable handshake between Trump and Macron.

Macron’s alpha move lit up the Internet—read some of the best responses below:

