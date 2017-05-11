Quantcast

Internet company that does business with hate sites alters complaint policies

Pro Publica

11 May 2017 at 07:53 ET                   
A 2002 rally by neo-Nazi group the National Alliance (Flickr Creative Commons)

Cloudflare, a major content delivery network that has a variety of white supremacist websites as clients, has said it will change its policies to allow people to more safely lodge complaints about the material on the hate sites. Cloudflare’s announcement comes on the heels of a ProPublica article detailing the company’s dealings with sites such as…

ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
