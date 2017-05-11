Internet company that does business with hate sites alters complaint policies
Cloudflare, a major content delivery network that has a variety of white supremacist websites as clients, has said it will change its policies to allow people to more safely lodge complaints about the material on the hate sites. Cloudflare’s announcement comes on the heels of a ProPublica article detailing the company’s dealings with sites such as…
