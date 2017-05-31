Internet loses it overnight after Trump’s bizarre #covfefe typo
What (as of this writing) commands 63,473 retweets, 78,079 likes, more than 200,000 Google searches and the collective attention of late-night Twitter? Why, covfefe, of course. If you’re not acquainted with the word, it’s what President Donald Trump tweeted at 12:06 a.m. on Wednesday as part of the seemingly truncated tweet: “Despite the constant negative press…
