Internet loses it overnight after Trump’s bizarre #covfefe typo

NJ.com

31 May 2017 at 05:18 ET                   
A White House statement said President Donald Trump agreed "to honor our 'One China' policy" at the "request of" Chinese President Xi Jinping (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

What (as of this writing) commands 63,473 retweets, 78,079 likes, more than 200,000 Google searches and the collective attention of late-night Twitter? Why, covfefe, of course. If you’re not acquainted with the word, it’s what President Donald Trump tweeted at 12:06 a.m. on Wednesday as part of the seemingly truncated tweet: “Despite the constant negative press…

