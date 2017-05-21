Is it time to kill Trump’s ‘America First’ rhetoric?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As Donald Trump embarks on his first foreign tour, taking in some of the world’s most troubled hotspots, his administration must be hoping that the president’s domestic fires — Michael Flynn, Russia and leaking allegations — burn out in his absence. Trump is on the start of a complex tour that includes the ancient capitals of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion