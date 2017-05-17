Quantcast

Is Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on his way out?

Newsweek

17 May 2017 at 13:56 ET                   
Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak (Youtube)

Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S., could soon find himself out of the job as Russian state and independent media report Moscow is looking for a replacement. Kislyak is a key figure in reports about the FBI’s investigation of possible ties between members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s staff and Russia. In February, Trump’s National…

'He is our disgrace': Internet disgusted after Trump whines about media treatment in Coast Guard speech
