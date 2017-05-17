Is Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on his way out?
Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S., could soon find himself out of the job as Russian state and independent media report Moscow is looking for a replacement. Kislyak is a key figure in reports about the FBI’s investigation of possible ties between members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s staff and Russia. In February, Trump’s National…
