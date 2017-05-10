Is ‘stealthing’ a form of rape?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“Stealthing” is defined as the act of removing or damaging a condom without a sex partner’s knowledge. Beyond that, though, the definition is up for debate. Is “stealthing” rape — or a form of gendered violence we don’t yet have a name for? The viral debate was sparked by a paper published April 20 in the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion