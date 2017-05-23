Quantcast

ISIS cheers Ariana Grande Manchester concert bombing

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 00:17 ET                   
Scene inside Manchester Arena -- (Screenshot)

ISIS Cheers Ariana Grande Concert Explosion

Supporters of the Islamic State group (ISIS) are celebrating an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK that has killed at least 19 people and left another 50 injured. Social media accounts linked to ISIS supporters were posting messages supporting the deadly incident Monday night at the sold-out 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena. The group has…

