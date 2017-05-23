ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Monday night. Jihadist monitoring group SITE intelligence posted the claim on Twitter. The statement, circulated on Telegram, said the attack was carried out by a member of ISIS with an explosive…
