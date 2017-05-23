Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 09:09 ET                   
A member of Ussud Al-Anbar (Anbar Lions), a group affiliated to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (AFP)

The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Monday night. Jihadist monitoring group SITE intelligence posted the claim on Twitter. The statement, circulated on Telegram, said the attack was carried out by a member of ISIS with an explosive…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘More egregious than Brock Turner’: 20-year-old gets 8 months in jail for raping drugged teen relative
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+