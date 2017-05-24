Quantcast

Israel changes intelligence-sharing protocols with US following Trump incident

Voice of America

24 May 2017 at 13:49 ET                   
President Donald Trump in North Charleston, SC on February 17, 2017. (Ryan Johnson/Flickr)

Israel says it has changed its intelligence-sharing protocols with the United States after President Donald Trump disclosed classified information to Russian diplomats earlier this month that had come from Israel, even though Tel Aviv had not assented to his handing it to another country. Israeli defense chief Avigdor Liberman told Army Radio on Wednesday, “I can…

