Israeli Minister: It is time to assassinate Assad

Newsweek

16 May 2017 at 09:09 ET                   
Yoav Galant (Youtube)

An Israeli minister Tuesday called for the assassination of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, likening his regime to the Nazis during World War II. Yoav Galant, Israel’s housing minister, accused the Syrian regime of gassing its own people, burning their bodies and, ultimately, committing crimes against humanity not seen since Adolf Hitler’s party wiped out six million…

