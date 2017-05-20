Israel’s Netanyahu under pressure as probes gather pace
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In the absence of any substantial political rivals, escalating corruption probes into the conduct of Benjamin Netanyahu present the most significant threat to his eight-year tenure as Israel’s prime minister and highlight the controversial connections between the country’s politicians, media and businessmen. Israel’s political elite has frequently been the focus of corruption allegations in recent years.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion