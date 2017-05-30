‘It’s embarrassing’: CNN panel hammers Trump over ‘disgraceful’ performance in Europe

A CNN panel discusses Trump's appearance overseas (Screen cap).

A CNN panel got heated on Tuesday when guests quarreled over President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Europe and the continuing revelations about the Trump administration’s connections with the Russian government.

Former Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter in particular hammered Trump for harming the alliance between the United States and Germany, which has been integral to maintaining NATO during the Cold War and beyond.

“It’s pretty disgraceful and I have to commend the chancellor [Angela Merkel] for speaking her mind,” Nutter fumed. “Remember it appears Donald Trump is intimidated by strong, powerful women. He refused to shake her hand on the White House visit.”

“That’s not true!” interjected panelist Barry Bennett, a Trump supporter who worked on his 2016 presidential campaign.

Nonetheless, Nutter continued.

“It’s embarrassing as an American that the president goes abroad and leaves with many, many international leaders wondering what in the world is going on in the United States and what’s with this guy?” he said.

Elsewhere in the panel, Bennett tried to deny that any of the leaks about the Russia investigation showed any kind of damaging information about the Trump administration — but conservative panelist Amanda Carpenter wouldn’t let him get away with that particular piece of spin.

“The Trump administration has offered no other reasonable explanation other than, ‘This is a witch hunt, don’t ask questions,'” she said. “They’re going to have to do a lot better than that. They have no story, they have no narrative to explain why they had so many contacts with the Russians that they did not disclose to the public, that, to date, has resulted in the firing of three people investigating the situation and the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”

Shouting match breaks out as panel argues over… by sarahburris