‘It’s very clear’: Sean Spicer gets grilled on Comey memo — and mumbles ‘it’s very clear’ over and over

Sean Spicer confronted in Apple store by irate woman (Screen capture)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer repeatedly insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has been “very clear” that he had never tried to influence an FBI investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election.

During a press briefing aboard Air Force One, Spicer was asked to respond to the news that former FBI Director James Comey had written memos accusing Trump of trying to derail an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“The president is confident in the events that he has maintained and the truth will — he wants the truth,” Spicer insisted. “He wants to get to the bottom of this.”

Spicer added that he would not provide any “further comment” about Trump’s discussions with Comey.

“The president has been very clear, this is not an accurate representation,” he said of Comey. “We put out a statement last night. It’s very clear what our position was. I think that’s there a lot of questions that other people — they’re out there talking about this event and what’s appropriate with some of the stuff with respect to what Dir. Comey did or did not do.”

“The White House has put out a statement, it’s very clearly with our account,” Spicer remarked. “It’s very clear that the president is obviously focused on the speech they gave today winning widespread praise.”

Listen to the audio below.